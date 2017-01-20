7 former rebels surrender in Abra
Governor Maria Jocelyn Bernos recently challenged rebel returnees to renounce an outdated ideology and start to live a life of freedom, enjoy love of family and build connections with real friends. Bernos made the call to all insurgents and outlaws in the province after seven former rebels from the different parts of the province expressed willingness to surrender and rebuild good ties with the government.
