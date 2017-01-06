7 drug suspects killed in Southern Tagalog
STA. CRUZ, Laguna - Seven people were included in the long list of suspected drug personalities ending up dead in the Southern Tagalog Region, with the latest deaths reported in Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal provinces. In Laguna, the Police Provincial Office identified the fatalities killed in separate shootouts last Thursday as James Israel Ryan C. Gonzales in Barangay Gulod in Cabuyao City, and Gil C. Bautista Jr., alias "Bong," and an unidentified woman in Barangay Magsaysay, San Pedro City.
