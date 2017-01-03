7.3-magnitude underwater earthquake s...

7.3-magnitude underwater earthquake strikes off the Philippines

3 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive 7.3 magnitude underwater earthquake has struck off the coast of the Philippines , it has emerged, according to The Daily Mail. The quake, southeast of the island of Jolo , was measured at a depth of 380 miles in the Celebes Sea, the US Geological Survey said.

Chicago, IL

