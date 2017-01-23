60 drug dependents complete rehab program

A POLICE regional official said 60 drug dependents who underwent a Camp-based Drug Rehabilitation Program of the Police Regional Office -Northern Mindanao has completed the one month intensive program. PRO-Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Surki Serenas said some 80 drug dependents had enrolled to the "Cadre: Life after Tokhang" program initiated by former PRO-Northern Mindanao regional director Chief Superintendent Noel Constantino in November last year.

