60 drug dependents complete rehab pro...

60 drug dependents complete rehab program

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A POLICE regional official said 60 drug dependents who underwent a Camp-based Drug Rehabilitation Program of the Police Regional Office -Northern Mindanao has completed the one month intensive program. PRO-Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Surki Serenas said some 80 drug dependents had enrolled to the "Cadre: Life after Tokhang" program initiated by former PRO-Northern Mindanao regional director Chief Superintendent Noel Constantino in November last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) 5 hr DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Sat Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,165,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC