5 illegal miners arrested in Cagayan ...

5 illegal miners arrested in Cagayan de Oro

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

OFFICIALS of the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office arrested five persons at San Simon village, Cagayan de Oro, on Tuesday, January 24, for alleged illegal mining. Clenro officer-in-charge Edwin Dael did not name the five but said their team discovered that the Cagayan river was clear in upland villages but looked turbid downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Tue spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Sun DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC