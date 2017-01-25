5 illegal miners arrested in Cagayan de Oro
OFFICIALS of the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office arrested five persons at San Simon village, Cagayan de Oro, on Tuesday, January 24, for alleged illegal mining. Clenro officer-in-charge Edwin Dael did not name the five but said their team discovered that the Cagayan river was clear in upland villages but looked turbid downtown.
