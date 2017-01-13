5 drug suspects killed, 2 others found dead
The killed drug suspects were identified as a certain alias Tipak and an unidentified man, both of Barangay Muzon, City of San Jose Del Monte; Marilyn Cruz, 26, a resident of Barangay Lungos, Pulilan town and a certain Roann, of Barangay Banga, Plaridel town, and a certain Edor, of Barangay Balite, Malolos City. The bodies were an unidentified female discovered at the side of the road in Barangay Caysio, Sta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|43 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC