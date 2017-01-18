5 dead, 1 missing in Zamboanga flash flood
ZAMBOANGA. A strong current of flood water along a bridge in Linay, Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, Monday, January 16. FIVE people, including four children, are dead while another child is missing after they were swept by flash flood that hit several areas in the nearby province of Zamboanga del Norte.
