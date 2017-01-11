4 detainees survive suicide-try
FOUR detainees facing criminal charges were rushed to the hospital after they tried to commit suicide while in police custody in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, an official said Wednesday, January 11. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Wagan identified the hospitalized detainees as the following: Joseph Lumanda, 19; Reymond Lanojan, 17; Reymart Marikit, 18; and Ivan Cabasag, 19. Wagan said they were detained at the lock-up cell of the Dipolog City Police Station with charges for frustrated murder and robbery. Investigation showed Cabasag requested Racquel Otod, 19, who visited them around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, to buy five razor blades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|16
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC