4 detainees survive suicide-try

4 detainees survive suicide-try

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

FOUR detainees facing criminal charges were rushed to the hospital after they tried to commit suicide while in police custody in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, an official said Wednesday, January 11. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Wagan identified the hospitalized detainees as the following: Joseph Lumanda, 19; Reymond Lanojan, 17; Reymart Marikit, 18; and Ivan Cabasag, 19. Wagan said they were detained at the lock-up cell of the Dipolog City Police Station with charges for frustrated murder and robbery. Investigation showed Cabasag requested Racquel Otod, 19, who visited them around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, to buy five razor blades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 5 Ainu 16
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC