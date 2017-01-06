3 soldiers die, 22 wounded in Talipao, Sulu road accident
THREE soldiers died while 22 others were injured in a vehicular accident in a remote village of Sulu around 5:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, the military said. Major Filemon Tan, Jr., Western Mindanao Command spokesperson said the soldiers were aboard a military truck when it veered out of the main road in Upper Kamuntayan in Talipao, Sulu.
