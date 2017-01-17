3 men charged with murder

3 men charged with murder

THREE men were charged with murder and frustrated murder after they allegedly jointly stabbed four men who were riding a motorcycle. John Lloyd Bacalso, 18, Kenneth Nunez, 18, and Jason Toyongan, 19, were charged before the Davao City Prosecutor's Office last Monday for murder and frustrated murder.

