3 men charged with murder
THREE men were charged with murder and frustrated murder after they allegedly jointly stabbed four men who were riding a motorcycle. John Lloyd Bacalso, 18, Kenneth Nunez, 18, and Jason Toyongan, 19, were charged before the Davao City Prosecutor's Office last Monday for murder and frustrated murder.
