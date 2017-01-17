3 dead, 5,000 affected in Oro, Misamis Oriental flooding

Three people died due to drowning, while 5,000 individuals were affected by flooding in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan De Oro City, officials said Tuesday, January 17. Rescuers recovered the bodies of Rudy Boy Cabido, 14, in the village of Agusan, east of this city on Tuesday morning, and Zian Angel Montesino, 10, of the village of Awang in the town of Opol, Misamis Oriental, Monday evening. Rescuers also fished out the body of Franklin Ociosbello, 59, of the village of Balulang, from the Cagayan de Oro City River Tuesday morning.

