3,830 workers in Northern Mindanao regularized

SOME 3,830 contractual workers have been regularized by private companies across Northern Mindanao since the Department of Labor and Employment started its campaign against the "endo" September last year, the agency's records show. Atheneus Vasallo, Dole-Northern Mindanao Technical Division Chief, said the region has now surpassed its 50 percent target with about 52 percent accomplishment.

