2016 HEROES. Eduard Folayang's victory in One Championship together...

Eduard Folayang's victory in One Championship together with Kylie Versoza's coronation as Ms International has brought Baguio to the limelight. A YEAR stamped with change ended with grace and hope when Cordillerans Eduard Folayang and Kylie Versoza won big in the international scene, bringing much needed pride to a city in want for heroes.

Chicago, IL

