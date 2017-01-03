2 Russian Navy ships arrive in Manila for goodwill visit

Russian crewmen stand at attention on board the Russian Navy vessel Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship, as it docks at Manila's pier, Philippines on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Two Russian Navy Vessels are in the country for a goodwill visit till Jan. 7. MANILA, Philippines - Two Russian Navy ships arrived in Manila on Tuesday for a goodwill visit amid President Rodrigo Duterte's moves to bolster ties with Moscow, including a possible weapons deal.

