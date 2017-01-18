2 dead, 2 missing in Northwest Mindan...

2 dead, 2 missing in Northwest Mindanao due to LPA

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

Two still unidentified persons died and two were missing in Northwest Mindanao during the heavy downpour due to weather systems' low pressure area and tail end of a cold front Monday, January 16. The Sapang Dalaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office described one casualty as a male, aged between 40 to 50 years old; the body was fished out of Dioyo River in the town while Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Chief Edwin Wagan described another casualty as a female aged between eight to 12 years old who was found floating along the shores of San Antonio village in Manukan town. The Sapang Dalaga MDRRMO identified one missing person as Paterno Lazos, 76, a resident of Purok 1 of Barangay El Paraiso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... 9 hr Jack kool 1
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Mon Ainu 18
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC