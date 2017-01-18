2 dead, 2 missing in Northwest Mindanao due to LPA

Two still unidentified persons died and two were missing in Northwest Mindanao during the heavy downpour due to weather systems' low pressure area and tail end of a cold front Monday, January 16. The Sapang Dalaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office described one casualty as a male, aged between 40 to 50 years old; the body was fished out of Dioyo River in the town while Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Chief Edwin Wagan described another casualty as a female aged between eight to 12 years old who was found floating along the shores of San Antonio village in Manukan town. The Sapang Dalaga MDRRMO identified one missing person as Paterno Lazos, 76, a resident of Purok 1 of Barangay El Paraiso.

