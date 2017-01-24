2 boys swept away by raging river, 1 dead, 1 missing
Two boys were swept away by the raging waters of the Davao River over the weekend, with one already found dead downstream and another still missing as of Monday. Roland Buca was found dead on the banks of SIR Phase 1 Monday morning, while Ivan Alexander Braga is still missing as of press time.
