2,000 cops for Miss U in Davao City

2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

AT LEAST 2,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the security of the 20 confirmed Miss Universe candidates who will arrive in the city Thursday, January 19, for their ancillary event. Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, January 18, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Chief Inspector Andrea de la Cerna said that there are only 20 of 88 candidates who were permitted to come due to security concerns.

Chicago, IL

