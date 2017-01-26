10 killed, 62 nabbed in anti-drug sweep
Camp Gen. Alejo Santos, Bulacan - In their continuing drive against illegal drugs, loose firearms and implementation of search warrants, Bulacan police killed 10 suspected drug personalities and arrested 62 others in simultaneous "One Time, Big Time" operations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Tue
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC