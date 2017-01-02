1 hurt in Philusa warehouse fire
ONE person was hurt when flames engulfed the building of a pharmaceutical company in Cugman village, Cagayan de Oro on New Year's Day, the Bureau of Fire Protection -Northern Mindanao said Sunday, January 1. "His leg probably got stuck on something when he tried to put out the fire," said Engineer Noli dela Rita, BFP-Northern Mindanao spokesperson. The BFP-Northern Mindanao said the warehouse of Philusa Corporation was gutted by fire at around 12:48 a.m. The fire swiftly consumed the combustibles inside the warehouse including pharmaceutical products and other household liquids in plastic containers, the agency said.
