1, 445 flee from Misamis Oriental floods

ABOUT 745 individuals or 215 families fled to safety for temporary shelters in Cagayan de Oro City as strong winds and heavy rains caused flooding in major areas in the city. The displaced families crowded the evacuation centers in barangays Bonbon, Iponan, Cugman, Puerto, Macansandig, Gusa and Camaman-an.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.