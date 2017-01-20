Week in Pictures: From Philippines to...

Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Al Jazeera

Troops stand guard during a ceremony on the anniversary of the death of national hero Jose Rizal, at the Jose Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines. Filipinos honoured Rizal, whose death by firing squad on December 30,1896, helped inspire a Philippine revolution for independence against Spanish occupation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 57 min Russian Ainu 1
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 10 hr Russian Ainu 11
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC