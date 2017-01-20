Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Brazil
Troops stand guard during a ceremony on the anniversary of the death of national hero Jose Rizal, at the Jose Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines. Filipinos honoured Rizal, whose death by firing squad on December 30,1896, helped inspire a Philippine revolution for independence against Spanish occupation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|57 min
|Russian Ainu
|1
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|11
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC