Virac businessman, publisher dies after shooting
The businessman and publisher of a local tabloid in Catanduanes who was gunned down by a riding-in-tandem on Monday morning died while undergoing treatment at a hospital early Tuesday, December 20. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemned the killing of 54-year-old Larry Sy Que, publisher of Catanduanes News Now. The group, in a statement, said this is the first killing of a media person under the Duterte administration.
