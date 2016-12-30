Union Properties, CitySavings acquire...

Union Properties, CitySavings acquire First-Agro Industrial Rural Bank

UPI and CitySavings, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Union Bank of the Philippines , announced the approval of the Monetary Board to proceed with the joint acquisition of a majority stake in FairBank, marking the financial conglomerate's foray into rural and microfinance banking. "We are thrilled about this acquisition because it serves as a first step in serving our unbanked countrymen," said Eugene S. Acevedo, CitySavings chairman and UnionBank senior executive vice president.

Chicago, IL

