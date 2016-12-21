UN rights chief urges Philippines to ...

UN rights chief urges Philippines to probe president for murder

Tuesday

"The Philippines judicial authorities must demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and their independence from the executive by launching a murder investigation," Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shows images of alleged criminal Philippine politicians during his speech at a meeting with the Filipino community in Singapore on December 16, 2016. PHOTO/AFP The UN rights chief urged the Philippines Tuesday to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte for murder, after he boasted that he in the past had personally killed suspected criminals.

