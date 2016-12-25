Typhoon Nock-Ten Hits The Philippines...

Typhoon Nock-Ten Hits The Philippines On Christmas Day

Super typhoon Nock-ten made landfall in the Philippines on Christmas Day after authorities worked to evacuate thousands of residents from low-lying areas of the Southeast Asian country's eastern provinces. At 8 p.m. local time , authorities said the typhoon, known locally as Nina, made landfall over Bato in the province of Catanduanes.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
