Typhoon kills 6, spoils Christmas festivities in Philippines

Saturday Dec 31

A powerful typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines on Dec. 26 after killing at least six people and spoiling Christmas in several provinces, where more than 380,000 people abandoned celebrations at home to reach emergency shelters and other safer grounds. Typhoon Nock-Ten cut power to five entire provinces due to toppled electric posts and trees, dimming Christmas revelries in Asia's largest Catholic nation.

Chicago, IL

