Traffic officer shot, Oro mayor urges quick probe

A TRAFFIC enforcer was shot Friday night while monitoring the traffic situation in a busy public market in Cagayan de Oro City. Cris Cabingas, a Roads and Traffic Administration officer, was walking along Guillermo Street in Cogon public market when an unidentified gunman shot him from behind three times around 6 p.m. RTA chief, lawyer Jose Edgardo Uy, said Cabingas was brought to the nearest hospital but died earlier this morning Saturday, December 31. Mayor Oscar Moreno has asked authorities to investigate the shooting and urged law enforcers to identify the killer so he can be tried and brought to justice.

