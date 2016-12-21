Stalked by Death: Indigenous Lumad ki...

Stalked by Death: Indigenous Lumad killings continue in the Philippines

THE Lumad peoples of the southern Philippine island of Mindanao are composed of 18 different ethnolingustic groups, including the B'laan, Higaonon, Manobo and Subanon peoples. They are some of the poorest people in the country despite the fact that their ancestral lands are some of the most fertile lands on the island and much of the mineral resources of Mindanao are located within their territories.

