Philippines warned of rainy Christmas from tropical storm

A tropical storm nearing the Philippines on Friday may strengthen into a typhoon, bringing moderate to heavy rains and blustery weather on Christmas Day, the biggest holiday in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation. Tropical Storm Nock-Ten was 790 kilometers east of Guiuan town in the eastern part of the country as of Friday morning, packing winds of up to 105 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 130 kph , forecasters said.

