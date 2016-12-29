Philippines to insist on tribunal ruling if China drills

MANILA, Philippines - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he will insist on a ruling of an international arbitration that invalidated Beijing's claims to most of the South China Sea if China starts to extract oil or gas from the area. His statement in an interview with CNN Philippines Thursday was a departure from his earlier pronouncement that he would "set aside" the ruling because he does not want to impose on China.

