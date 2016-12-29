Philippines to insist on tribunal ruling if China drills
MANILA, Philippines - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he will insist on a ruling of an international arbitration that invalidated Beijing's claims to most of the South China Sea if China starts to extract oil or gas from the area. His statement in an interview with CNN Philippines Thursday was a departure from his earlier pronouncement that he would "set aside" the ruling because he does not want to impose on China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Tue
|Ainu
|7
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC