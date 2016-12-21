Philippines: Series of drug raids seize nearly a ton of meth
Philippine authorities said Tuesday that anti-narcotics operations have led to the arrest of 10 suspects, including three Chinese nationals, and the seizure of nearly 1 metric ton of methamphetamine, the country's biggest drug haul ever. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the 890 kilograms of methamphetamine seized in raids this month has a street value of around 6 billion pesos .
