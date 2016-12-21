Philippines searching for 18 crew of ship sunk by Typhoon Nock-Ten
The Philippines coastguard is searching for 18 missing crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/philippines-searching-for-18-crew-of-ship-sunk-by-typhoon-nockten-35322381.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35322380.ece/75115/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ec7e7a5e-e2ce-453e-9ea6-17dff05394f5_I1.jpg The Philippines coastguard is searching for 18 missing crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten.
