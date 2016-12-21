Philippines searching for 18 crew of ...

Philippines searching for 18 crew of ship sunk by Typhoon Nock-Ten

The Philippines coastguard is searching for 18 missing crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten.

