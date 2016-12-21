Philippines searches for 18 crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

Residents fix the roof of their house after it was blown off by typhoon Nock-Ten, a day after Christmas Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Mabini township, Batangas province south of Manila, Philippines. The powerful typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day, spoiling the biggest holiday in Asia's largest Catholic nation but weakened slightly on Monday as it roared toward a congested region near the country's capital, officials said.

