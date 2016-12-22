Philippines rights body to probe President Duterte's killing boast

MANILA: The Philippines Rodrigo independent human rights watchdog said on Thursday it will investigate President Rodrigo Duterte's admission he killed three criminals years ago, after the United Nation's rights chief called for a murder probe. Duterte, who is waging an anti-drugs war that has left thousands dead, said last week that he helped police kill three suspected kidnappers early in the first of his several terms as mayor of the southern city of Davao.

