Philippines Prez to U.S. Military: GTFOBy Lennox Samuels

After 15 years fighting terrorists in Mindanao, at a cost of more than $400 million and 17 American lives, elite U.S. soldiers are no longer welcome. MANILA, Philippines-In Rodrigo Duterte's mystifying quest to bite the hand that feeds the Philippines, he plans to bar the United States from the battle against the long-running insurrection in the country's mostly Muslim south that has killed an estimated 120,000 people.

