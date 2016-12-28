Philippines Hunts for Crew of Ship Su...

Philippines Hunts for Crew of Ship Sunk by Typhoon Nock-Ten; AIR Comments

18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The Philippine coast guard pressed its search Tuesday for 18 crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of Typhoon Nock-Ten, which struck the country on Christmas Day. Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said 14 other crewmen have been rescued and one died after the M/V Starlite Atlantic sank off Mabini town in Batangas province, where the powerful typhoon passed Monday on its way out of the country into the South China Sea.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
