Philippines' Duterte admits throwing 'kidnapper'...

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte salutes as he takes part during the Armed Forces anniversary celebration at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city, Metro Manila. Dec 21. Pic: Reuters IN yet another public confession of a summary execution, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday claimed he had once thrown a suspected kidnapper out of a helicopter mid-flight during his time as Davao city mayor.

