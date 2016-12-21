Philippines' Duterte admits throwing 'kidnapper'...

Philippines' Duterte admits throwing ...

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte salutes as he takes part during the Armed Forces anniversary celebration at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city, Metro Manila. Dec 21. Pic: Reuters IN yet another public confession of a summary execution, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday claimed he had once thrown a suspected kidnapper out of a helicopter mid-flight during his time as Davao city mayor.

