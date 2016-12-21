Philippine leader says once threw man from helicopter, would do it again
File photo - Then-local mayor of Davao city Rodrigo Duterte , aboard a helicopter, arrives at the provincial capitol in Tagum city, Davao del Norte, southern Philippines for the Regional Peace and Order Council meeting, April 20, 2015. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened corrupt government officials with the prospect of being thrown out of a helicopter mid-air, warning he has done it himself before and had no qualms about doing it again.
