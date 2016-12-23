Partnerships renewed for a more comprehensive Sinulog coverage

Sinulog executive committee head Cebu City Councilor Hanz Abella and Sinulog Foundation executive director Ricky Ballesteros sign a memorandum of agreement Thursday, December 22, in partnership with SunStar Publishing Incorporated for a more comprehensive Sinulog coverage next year. EXPECT a real-time and a more comprehensive coverage of the Sinulog festival in 2017, as media company SunStar Publishing aims to stream all the activities live for Filipinos and tourists worldwide.

