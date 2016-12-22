P150,000 worth of drugs seized in Silay City
AN ESTIMATED P150,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a drug surrenderer in Silay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday. Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, led the raid at the house of Chemy Conlu at St. Francis Subdivision in Barangay 5 around 10:20 a.m. Serving a search warrant, the police seized from Conlu's possession 12 sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," and drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|3 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC