P150,000 worth of drugs seized in Sil...

P150,000 worth of drugs seized in Silay City

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

AN ESTIMATED P150,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a drug surrenderer in Silay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday. Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, led the raid at the house of Chemy Conlu at St. Francis Subdivision in Barangay 5 around 10:20 a.m. Serving a search warrant, the police seized from Conlu's possession 12 sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," and drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 3 hr Ainu 2
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
News Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p... Nov '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC