P150,000 worth of drugs seized in Silay City

AN ESTIMATED P150,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a drug surrenderer in Silay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday. Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, led the raid at the house of Chemy Conlu at St. Francis Subdivision in Barangay 5 around 10:20 a.m. Serving a search warrant, the police seized from Conlu's possession 12 sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," and drug paraphernalia.

