Operator: Fast craft trips sufficient for holidays
A FASTCRAFT vessel operator assured travelers that trips from Bredco port in Bacolod City going to Iloilo are enough for the influx of passengers during the holidays starting the Christmas weekend. Frank Carbon, operator of Weesam Express, said from an average of 3,500 passengers on normal days, the volume of passengers usually reaches up to 5,000 especially on December 24 and 31, days before Christmas and New Year, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC