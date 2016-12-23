Operator: Fast craft trips sufficient...

Operator: Fast craft trips sufficient for holidays

Yesterday Read more: Sun-Star

A FASTCRAFT vessel operator assured travelers that trips from Bredco port in Bacolod City going to Iloilo are enough for the influx of passengers during the holidays starting the Christmas weekend. Frank Carbon, operator of Weesam Express, said from an average of 3,500 passengers on normal days, the volume of passengers usually reaches up to 5,000 especially on December 24 and 31, days before Christmas and New Year, respectively.

Chicago, IL

