Openinag presents gives couple an idea for their first venture
Fine China. Izeiah and Mitchy Lim hope to find corporate clients next year, including hotels, coffee shops and restaurants, for their bone china tableware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC