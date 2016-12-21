NorMin tax collections up by 19% for ...

NorMin tax collections up by 19% for 3rd quarter

NORTHERN Mindanao's total tax collections in the third quarter of this year amounted to P2.99 billion, higher by 19 percent compared to last year's figure. According to a data shown by the National Economic and Development Authority in Northern Mindanao, income tax remained the top revenue earner with 61.3 percent share of the total tax takes, followed by value added tax or VAT with a 29.9 percent share, and excise tax with 17.9 percent share.

