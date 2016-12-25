#NinaPH UPDATE: Super typhoon maintai...

#NinaPH UPDATE: Super typhoon maintains strength, poses threat to Bicol region

Manila Bulletin

More areas are placed under tropical cyclone warning signal as Typhoon #NinaPH maintained its strength and continues to pose serious threat to the Bicol region, Sunday afternoon, December 25. The typhoon is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes later this evening as it heads west at 15 kph. It is also forecast to traverse Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas and Cavite.

Chicago, IL

