#NinaPH UPDATE: Super typhoon maintains strength, poses threat to Bicol region
More areas are placed under tropical cyclone warning signal as Typhoon #NinaPH maintained its strength and continues to pose serious threat to the Bicol region, Sunday afternoon, December 25. The typhoon is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes later this evening as it heads west at 15 kph. It is also forecast to traverse Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, southern Quezon, Laguna, Batangas and Cavite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Fri
|CANCERDANISIDAEGU...
|6
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec 1
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
|Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p...
|Nov '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC