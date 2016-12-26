NDRRMC tally: 17,277 families affected by #NinaPH

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC said that a total of 17,277 families or 72,869 persons has been affected as a result of Typhoon Nina which barreled its way from Catanduanes to three other provinces Sunday night and early Monday morning. The NDRRMC said after wreaking havoc in Catanduanes, "Nina" made landfall in Sagnay, Camarines Sur, at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in San Andres, Quezon at 2 a.m. Sunday and the province of Marinduque at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

