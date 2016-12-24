More Filipinos now favor change to federalism

A growing number of Filipinos people now favor a change in the system of government from the current presidential form of government to the federal system being proposed by President Duterte. This was bared by National Irrigation Administration Administrator Peter LaviA a, who graced the Christmas party of the Hugpong Federal Movement of the Philippines held Friday, at Malibago Beach at Barangay 76-A, Bucana, Davao City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.