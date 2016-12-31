LTFRB warns bus companies: Don't over...

LTFRB warns bus companies: Don't overcharge

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Northern Mindanao warned bus companies against overcharging fares and refusing passengers this holiday season. The warning came after several passengers onboard a Bachelor Express bus travelling from Cagayan de Oro to Butuan City complained of the sudden increase in fare Thursday, December 29. Manny Libate, a regular passenger in the said bus company, said the fare rose from P375 to P400, Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

