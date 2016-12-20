Lawana seeks inquiry of high fuel cost in city

COUNCILOR Michael Lawana has sought an inquiry on the effects of the alleged discrepancies on the pricing of fuel in the city as compared to nearby areas. In a proposed resolution, Lawana asked the City Council to invite the heads of local public transport groups, business organizations particularly owners or managers of gasoline stations operating in the city, the Department of Trade and Industry-Cordillera Administrative Region and other concerned private groups and individuals to share their thoughts on the issue.

