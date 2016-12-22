JIB Group targets Eaga, Asian students

JIB Group targets Eaga, Asian students

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

DAVAO. JIB Group of Schools chair Joji Ilagan-Bian said the soon-to-open International Management School will push for Davao's position as an education capital not only in the Philippines but also in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-the Philippines East Asean Growth Area and other international market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 3 hr Ainu 2
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec 1 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
News Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US p... Nov '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC