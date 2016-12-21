James Taylor cancels Manila concert o...

James Taylor cancels Manila concert over Duterte's drug war

In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, musician James Taylor performs in Manchester, New Hampshire. James Taylor has canceled his February concert in Manila, saying he finds reports of summary executions of suspected drug offenders in the Philippines without judicial proceedings "deeply concerning and unacceptable."

